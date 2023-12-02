Turkiye Plans To Attract $23.5Bn From UAE And Qatar To Create Transport Corridor

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to raise $23
from the UAE and Qatar to create a transport corridor connecting
Asia with Europe, Azernews reports,
The projects include a railway and road network from the port of
Fau in Iraq to the Turkish border and a railway connection across
the Bosphorus.
Investment in the Iraqi project is estimated at $8-10bn, while
the Bosphorus project is estimated at $3-3.
After the COP28 summit in Dubai, Erdogan will leave for
Qatar.
