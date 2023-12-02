QCS International Congress Recommends To Promote Precision Oncology Research

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The International Congress of Gastrointestinal Cancers 2023 organised by Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) has recommended to promote precision oncology research.

The two day congress, held under the patronage of HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and opened in the presence of HE Dr Hanan Mohamed al-Kuwari, the Minister of Public Health concluded yesterday at Ritz-Carlton, Doha.

The international congress has come out with several suggestion to fight gastrointestinal cancers (GI) and help the population better aware of the disease and thus make them prepared to prevent it.

One of the recommendations is to promote precision oncology research and it“advocates for increased funding and support for research in precision oncology to personalise colorectal cancer treatment, enhancing its efficacy and reducing side effects.”

Another suggestion is“Develop advanced training programmes for surgeons, focusing on the latest techniques in the surgical management of GI cancers, including colorectal, hepatic, and pancreatic cancers.”

A major recommendation is to establish multidisciplinary teams. It says“Encourage institutions to form multidisciplinary teams, combining the expertise of surgeons, oncologists, radiologists, pathologists, and nurse specialists for comprehensive GI cancer care.”

Similar recommendations are: Implement Liver Transplant Protocols; Adopt Clinical Guidelines; Organize Public Awareness Campaigns; Expand Access to Advanced Imaging; Foster Economic Research in GI Cancer Treatment; Enhance Patient Support Services and Create Specialised Cancer Units.

Over 1,000 primary health care providers and researchers attended the congress and exchanged ideas and latest developments in cancer treatment and awareness.

HE Sheikh Dr Khalid bin Jabor al-Thani, chairman of QCS said that the congress was a great success and it witnessed exchange of knowledge, expertise and opinions among the researchers and delegates to benefit the participants as well as the efforts to combat cancer especially gastrointestinal cancers.

“The congress has been a great success and I am extremely satisfied with the outcomes of the congress which can help in framing several policies and programmes in cancer treatment. It is also very fulfilling that the participants had a great time in exchanging ideas and learn more about preventing some of the cancers and how to raise awareness about it among the community members. We hope that the recommendations of the congress will help in fighting the disease in a big way and make our society better prepared to face cancer and protect the people from it,” explained, Sheikh Khalid.

The second day of the congress included two sessions, targeting members of the public. It presented methods of prevention and early detection of gastrointestinal cancers, factors that cause them, and methods of diagnosis and treatment, with a focus on the role of food in preventing the disease.

There was also an accompanying medical exhibition to provide free consultation services both medical and nutritional and perform biometric and body mass index measurements for the public.

The congress attracted prominent experts from a number of countries such as the United States of America, Austria, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, the Sultanate of Oman, Lebanon, and Jordan, in addition to the participation of a number of entities from Qatar such as the Ministry of Public Health, Hamad Medical Corporation and the Primary Health Care Corporation.

