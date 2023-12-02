About 2,400 Trucks Waiting To Enter Ukraine From Poland

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) About 2,400 trucks are waiting in line at the Ukrainian-Polish border to cross into Ukraine.

Ukrainian State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andrii Demchenko said this on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Unfortunately, the blockade continues... As of this morning, according to reports that we received from our Polish colleagues, about 2,400 trucks are queuing to cross into Ukraine from Poland in all four directions. Most of them are near the Shehyni and Rava-Ruska [checkpoints]," Demchenko said.

He recalled that Polish protesters were also blocking the Yahodyn and Krakivets checkpoints.

According to Demchenko, a certain number of vehicles cross the border into Poland and into Ukraine, but this number is not as big as it was at the beginning of the protests, when about 1,200-1,300 trucks crossed the border every day.

As of Friday morning, about 2,100 trucks were waiting in line to enter Ukraine at the Ukrainian-Polish border.

Polish carriers started an indefinite protest on November 6. Among the main demands is the return of the practice of permits for Ukrainian carriers, which was abolished by the agreement with the European Union until June 30, 2024. The protesters want the agreement to be terminated and the permit regime to be restored from January 1.

On November 23, Polish farmers joined the protest of local hauliers and, putting forward their demands, began blocking traffic at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint near Przemysl.