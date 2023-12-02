Resistance Movement Members Eliminate Some Russian Invaders, Destroy Enemy Equipment In Melitopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Friday, December 1, 2023, the members of Ukraine's Resistance Movement eliminated several Russian invaders and hit an enemy fuel truck near the entrance to the temporarily occupied town of Melitopol.

The relevant statement was made by the Main Intelligence Directorate at the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“An unexpected and successful attack was carried out by Ukraine's Resistance Movement forces near the entrance to the temporarily occupied town of Melitopol on the afternoon of December 1, 2023,” the report states.

According to the Ukrainian intelligence, several Russian occupiers were eliminated, an enemy fuel truck was hit, and some military equipment was put out of service.

“The act of vengeance took place on 115 Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Avenue, where Moscow occupiers liked to stop 'for a smoke break',” the intelligence added.

Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate mentioned that Russians are trying to hide the consequences of the attack, as they are afraid of the Kremlin's security services.