One Mother's Anguished Search For The Disappeared In Mexico

Every day Flores heads out with several other relatives of the disappeared onto the desert-like terrain of Sonora in northwestern Mexico, a shovel at the ready in case they see signs of a clandestine grave and need to start digging.

Together they make up the Searching Mothers of Sonora, started by Flores after two of her sons were disappeared. Hers is just one of over 200 collectives across Mexico – made up in large part of mothers – looking for missing loved ones and demanding answers from the authorities.

“Every day we suffer the anguish of not knowing where [our children] are and having to walk around different parts of the country, even digging with our own hands,” says Flores.

Pressure from families

The work carries enormous risk. Often the areas where they're searching are controlled by organised criminal groups, thought to be behind many disappearances. In the last two years alone, at least half a dozen searching mothers have been killed in Mexico.