UK Ambassador: Landmines Continue To Threaten Lives

"The UK wants to provide support. And we provide this support."
The British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld wrote about it in
social network X, Azernews reports.
"Mines continue to threaten the lives of men, women, and
children. Our main aim is to return people to their homes,
villages, to safe land that will allow communities to be rebuilt,"
the publication reads.
