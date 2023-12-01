Kuwait Crude Oil Rises To USD 87.32 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait oil price rose by USD 2.39 to settle at USD 87.32 per barrel on Thursday against USD 84.93 pb on Wednesday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Friday. In international markets, forwards of the Brent crude edged down by 27 cents to reach USD 82.83 pb while those of the West Texas Intermediate oil fell by USD 1.90 to settle at USD 75.96 a barrel. (end) tib

