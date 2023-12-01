President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To Romanian President

( MENAFN - AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Romania Klaus Werner Iohannis on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Republic of Romania.

