(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) TCL unveils Exclusive Offer with the 98-inch C755 QD-Mini LED 4K TV for Ultimate Gaming Experience!







Dubai – November 30, 2023: In anticipation of the upcoming festive season, TCL Electronics, the global top 2 TV brand, is delighted to unveil a limited-time exclusive promotion for TV enthusiasts. With the purchase of the new 98-inch TCL C755 QD-Mini LED 4K TV, customers will receive the P745 model for absolutely free, all for an incredible price of AED 21,999.





The 98-inch C755 QD-Mini LED 4K TV introduces cutting-edge features, including Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, providing an immersive cinematic experience. With a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, gamers can enjoy superior resolution and seamless precision in high-speed gaming. Quantum Dot Technology reveals over one billion vivid colours, delivering an expanded colour range of up to 96% according to the DCI-P3 standard. The IMAX Enhanced Display meets stringent certification criteria for a truly calibrated, vibrant, and high-performance viewing experience.



The exclusive offer is available for a limited time, from November 20th to December 5th, 2023. Act fast, this offer is only valid as a pre-order. Don't miss the chance to transform your home entertainment with TCL's cutting-edge technology. Elevate your gaming and viewing experience to new heights by visiting leading retailers to secure this exclusive bundle today. This special offer is available across leading retailers and channel partners.



