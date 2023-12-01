Invaders Shell Sumy Region 24 Times In One Day: One Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 30, the Yunakivka, Bilopillya, Krasnopil, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda and Seredyna Buda communities of the Sumy region came under Russian shelling.

This was reported by Ukrinform citing the press service of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

In total, during the day, Russians fired 24 times at the Sumy region, 155 explosions were recorded.

In particular, the Seredyna Buda community was attacked with mortars. As a result of the shelling, a 39-year-old man was injured and hospitalized.

The Bilopillya community was shelled with mortars, AGS and LPG, and the Nova Sloboda was attacked by the Russian army with mortars. The invaders attacked the Velyka Pysarivka community with mortars, artillery and an FPV drone.

In addition, the Krasnopil community was shelled with cannon artillery, MLRS and mortars. There was also an attack by three FPV drones, and an explosive ordnance was dropped on the Yunakivka community from a UAV. The community was also shelled with mortars and artillery.

