Lulu Group And Sirajpower Forge A Green Alliance, Installing 10Mwp Solar Rooftop Systems Across Six Locations In Bahrain

Lulu Group Takes Giant Leap Towards Sustainability with SirajPower Partnership.

Manama, Bahrain– Lulu Group, a leading GCC retail chain, is excited to announce the expansion of its partnership with SirajPower, the GCC's leading distributed solar energy provider in the region, further strengthening its commitment to environmental sustainability and green initiatives. Following their successful partnership in the UAE, Lulu Group has entered into a long-term solar lease agreement with SirajPower, facilitating the installation of cutting-edge 10MWp solar rooftop systems across six prominent locations of Lulu Hypermarkets in Bahrain.

The comprehensive solar capacity will be distributed among strategic locations, including Lulu Hypermarkets in Riffa and Hidd, the Ramli Mall at A'ali, the Lulu Dana Mall in Sanabis, and the Lulu Logistic warehouses in Sitra. Al Namal Group, a leading local partner in Construction and contracting, real estate, property development and management, health, and hospitality divisions, will provide valuable expertise and services for the installation of these solar systems.

These cutting-edge solar panels will generate about 17GWh of clean energy annually, reducing approximately 12,078 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually. This will help Lulu Group achieve its sustainability goals and support the Kingdom of Bahrain's clean energy vision.

The partnership was commemorated during a signing ceremony at Lulu Group's headquarters in Bahrain, graced by the presence of Lulu Group Director Mr. Juzer Rupawala; Laurent Longuet, Chief Executive of SirajPower; David Auriau, Director and Board Member of SirajPower; Jeeben Varghese Kurian, Executive Director of Al Namal Group and other senior officials from both entities.

Juzer Rupawala, Lulu Group Director, commenting on the partnership:“Lulu has always been at the forefront of adopting sustainable options, and our partnership with SirajPower to bring solar energy into our power mix is a conscious choice to align ourselves with the Kingdom's ambitious environmental goals to reduce carbon emissions by 30% by 2030,

“This strategic step is part of a series of affirmative actions that we firmly believe will not only benefit the environment but also contribute to the well-being of our planet,” Rupawala added.

Laurent Longuet, CEO of SirajPower said: ''We are thrilled to announce our expanding collaboration with Lulu Group as we venture into a remarkable 10MWp solar project in Bahrain. Lulu Group has been an integral partner for SirajPower, and our initial collaboration resulted in the successful completion of the solar carport installation at Lulu Group's Dubai Silicon Central Hypermarket, UAE which continues to produce sustainable energy to this day.”

“Our most recent solar project in Bahrain represents a significant milestone in our partnership with Lulu Group and showcases our commitment to developing and delivering clean energy solutions that will support the Kingdom's ambitious goal of generating 10% of its energy from renewable sources by 2035. Together with Al Namal Group, we expect to create a more sustainable future for Bahrain, and look forward to making a lasting impact,” Laurent added.

Jeeben Varghese Kurian, Executive Director of Al Namal Group commented:“We are thrilled to be part of this remarkable project. We as a group have always been keen in the renewable energy sector and were one of the very first to be approved as solar contractors here in the Kingdom of Bahrain. It has always been our goal as a group to contribute to the Kingdom's future vision and we are happy to play a part in its sustainable energy goals.”

With this groundbreaking accord, Lulu Group sets an inspiring example for other regional retailers, showcasing its proactive approach towards environmental responsibility and embracing renewable energy solutions to significantly reduce its carbon footprint. The partnership with SirajPower underscores Lulu's unwavering commitment to fostering a more sustainable and greener future for Bahrain, in line with the nation's environmental objectives.

About SirajPower:

SirajPower is a Positive Zero company dedicated to empowering a new energy economy in the Middle East. Pioneering the green energy revolution as the Decentralized Generation vertical of the company, SirajPower boasts the largest distributed solar energy portfolio in the region, with over 100MWp in operation and over 200 facilities under operations and maintenance. We've covered more than 600,000 square meters with our solar installations, making a significant impact on the regional energy landscape. Backed by a strong local presence and legacy, SirajPower provides comprehensive innovative solar solutions, covering project development, financing, construction, and long-term operations and maintenance. SirajPower is not just a solar provider; we are the regional Green Champion with a global perspective taking charge of a cleaner and more sustainable future.