Zelensky, Sunak Discuss Priority Needs To Enhance Ukraine Army, Air Defenses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak have had a phone conversation and discussed the priority areas of defense cooperation.

The relevant statement was made by the Office of the President of Ukraine , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

President Zelensky thanked the United Kingdom for the unflagging defense and political support provided to Ukraine amid the Russian full-scale invasion.

Following his visits to the frontlines in the south and east of Ukraine, the Head of State briefed the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on the priority needs to enhance the defense capabilities of Ukrainian warriors and reinforce the sky shield.

The two leaders discussed further macro-financial support for Ukraine and coordinated steps on the eve of important international events.

Separately, the interlocutors touched upon the issues of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration.

Zelensky and Sunak also highlighted the significance of the meeting of national security and foreign policy advisers held in October in Malta and discussed further steps to implement the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine