The Derma Co Released Its First Purpose Film On Young Scientists Inviting People To Join The Mission

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 30th November 2023, Gurgaon - The Derma Co, the active ingredients backed skincare brand, from the house of Honasa Consumer Limited, releases their campaign film for their purpose Young Scientist Programme in collaboration with Bhumi NGO where they provide top-quality, practical science education to the underprivileged children in India.



The science-based brand has built their purpose around providing science education to the underprivileged children through the Young Scientist Programme, The Derma Co seeks to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, ensuring that children from underserved backgrounds not only dare to dream big but also have the tools and opportunities to turn those dreams into reality. The brand's dedication to this cause is further exemplified by their unique approach-each order placed on The Derma Co website contributes towards supporting this initiative, reinforcing their commitment to empowering young minds through the power of science. The program has impacted 10,000+ students under a span of two years.



The recently released film captures the profound impact created by this life-altering initiative. It authentically portrays the lives of the students benefiting from the programme, shedding light on the transformations it has brought about. These students, once limited by their circumstances, have now been given the wings to dream big and the knowledge to aspire to become scientists in their own right. Their journeys serve as an inspiration for all who aspire to achieve greatness in the world of science.



The film captures The Derma Co's unwavering commitment to promoting science education and fostering dreams. It showcases the brand's vision to transform young minds into budding scientists who can make a real difference in the world. The film showcases how the Young Scientist Programme goes beyond just providing infrastructure. The initiative delivers personalized science lab kits and dedicated science teachers to these students, ensuring that they receive a comprehensive education that is on par with the best. The absence of traditional classrooms and laboratory facilities doesn't hinder their progress. The Derma Co is determined to provide these children with an education that transcends physical boundaries and empowers them to achieve their dreams.



Anuja Mishra, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, Honasa Consumer Limited comments, "The Derma Co's purpose film is a testament to our commitment to empower young minds and bridge the gap between dreams and reality. We believe that science has the power to transform lives, and through the Young Scientist Programme, we are nurturing the scientists of tomorrow. This film showcases the heart and soul of our mission, and we're excited to be a part of their incredible journeys."



The 54 sec film is conceptualized by the Flying photon agency.



ABOUT THE DERMA CO.



The Derma Co. is a science-based skincare brand formulated using active ingredients in potent formulations to solve skincare concerns. The Derma Co. is focused on making these solutions easily accessible to everyone. Crafted using active ingredients, The Derma Co. products are safe help resolve diverse concerns like active acne, acne marks, pigmentation, dull skin, ageing, hair loss and dandruff, among others, for its users. With specialized products, the brand caters to consumers across retail and digital touchpoints and is available on , leading e-commerce marketplaces, and select modern trade outlets.

Company :-Avian WE

User :- Simran Sharma

Email :...

Mobile:- 9711520367