Symbolic Coffins In Front Of 10 Downing St. Protesting Palestinian Deaths

Photo feature by Nusaiba Bin Shaiba

LONDON, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- Some hundreds of symbolic coffins were laid down in front of 10 Downing Street in London to protest the reported deaths of 6,150 Palestinian children in the Israeli occupation forces brutal war against the Gaza Strip.

During the event, protestors demanded the British government to call for a ceasefire to the war raging since October 7th.

A name list of thousands of children was also readout in remembrance of those already killed in the attack and the thousands of bodies remaining under the rubble.

According to UNICEF estimates, one Palestinian child was killed every 10 minute during the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, deeming the area a "graveyard" for children. (end)

