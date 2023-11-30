Brazilian President Commends Qatari Mediation Efforts, Calls On Business Sector To Invest In His Country

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The President of the Federative Republic of Brazil HE Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva commended the regional and international role of the State of Qatar and its efforts in the field of mediation and achieving peace.

In his speech before the Qatari-Brazilian Business Forum today, His Excellency said that Qatar is a major player in the region and a key partner in various fields, both regionally and globally.

This came during the Qatari-Brazilian Business Forum, organized by the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency in cooperation with Qatar Chamber, which was attended by Qatar Chamber Chairman HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Thani, President of the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex) HE Jorge Viana, and a gathering of Qatari and Brazilian businessmen.



The Brazilian president called on Qatari investors to invest in his country, explore opportunities in his country and benefit from various sectors. He emphasized the importance of activating agreements signed between both countries in trade and investment, expressing Brazil's keen interest in attracting Qatari investments.

His Excellency added that Brazil is keen to enhance cooperation relations with Qatar in all fields, noting that both countries are associated with diplomatic relations that extended over 50 years.

HE President da Silva pointed out that Qatar and Brazil enjoyed economic relations and fraternal bonds, emphasizing his countrys interest in strengthening cooperation with Qatar. He referred to Qatar as a platform for access to the Middle East region. HE highlighted Brazil's keenness to open new representative offices in Arab countries.

He mentioned that Brazil is a global producer of food, and making a positive contribution to world food security, indicating that Brazilian products are known for their high quality, competitiveness, and adherence to safety standards.

The Brazilian president also highlighted a range of fields for cooperation between both countries, such as infrastructure, ports, airports, railways, agriculture, renewable energy, and oil and gas. HE affirmed that Brazilian businessmen are eager to enhance commercial and investment cooperation with their Qatari counterparts.

For his part, QC Chairman HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Thani stated that Qatar and Brazil have shared strong and developing relations for more than half a century. This is evident in high-level visit exchanges and the signing of numerous agreements and MoUs across various fields.

He also praised the visit of the Brazilian president to Qatar, emphasizing that it serves as an impetus for enhancing friendly relations and active partnerships between the two countries, aligned with the aspirations and ambitions of both friendly peoples in various fields.

He noted that the two countries' trade exchange reached QR 1.9 billion last year, emphasizing that Brazil is one of the most important trade partners to Qatar. He highlighted the presence of many Brazilian products in the Qatari market, noting their high quality and reasonable prices.

Regarding investment level, His Excellency affirmed that the investment climate in both countries is attractive and stimulating, providing numerous incentives and facilities. He further mentioned the success of many Qatari investments in Brazil, particularly in energy, banks, and real estate, noting that QatarEnergy, in a consortium with an international alliance, secured a working interest contract in a significant oil field in Brazil in 2021.

Sheikh Khalifa pointed out that there are many Brazilian companies operating in Qatar across various sectors. He encouraged Brazilian firms to strengthen their investments in Qatar by collaborating with their Qatari counterparts, fostering active partnerships and commercial alliances that benefit both economies.

He also invited Qatari investors to explore opportunities galore in Brazil and build joint ventures in all sectors.

For his part, the President of the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex) HE Jorge Viana stated that Qatar is one of the most prominent investors in many countries worldwide, adding that Brazil, in particular, is highly attractive and offers numerous opportunities in infrastructure, aviation, financial services, and energy. He stressed that Brazilian companies are interested in forging alliances and partnerships with Qatari counterparts.

During the forum, several Qatari and Brazilian institutions delivered presentations on the investment climate and opportunities. Investor Relations Officer at the Investment Promotion Agency Abdullah Ahmed Al Emadi delivered a presentation about the investment climate and opportunities available in Qatar, while Qatar Free Zone provided insights into investment in Qatar. The Brazilian side delivered presentations on investment opportunities available in the agricultural sector in Brazil, and a presentation entitled 'Growth, Sustainability and Industrialization'.