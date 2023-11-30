Qatar Extends Israel-Hamas Ceasefire For Seventh Day Amid Prisoner Release Efforts

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza /PNN /

On the 55th day of the Israeli war on Gaza, moments before the humanitarian ceasefire ended, Qatar announced the extension of the temporary truce between Israel and Hamas for a seventh day.



The Israeli military spokesperson stated that the ceasefire would continue due to mediator efforts to release Israeli prisoners. The Israeli Prime Minister's office confirmed the new list of prisoners to be released by Hamas, including women and children, aligning with the ceasefire agreement. Media sources in Israel reported that the extension was linked to external pressure from the United States on Israel and Hamas' promise to provide details of the prisoner list.



Qatar's Foreign Ministry confirmed the ceasefire extension for another day, intensifying efforts for a permanent cessation of fire in Gaza. Hamas also announced the agreement to extend the ceasefire for a seventh day. Egypt revealed details of the ceasefire extension between Israel and Hamas, emphasizing the release of Israeli and Palestinian prisoners, along with continued humanitarian aid to Gaza. Egypt and Qatar maintained ongoing efforts to extend the humanitarian ceasefire for an additional two days, aiming to halt hostilities, release more captives, and provide additional humanitarian assistance to Gaza.



Egypt closely monitored the implementation of the humanitarian ceasefire, urging both parties to adhere to the agreed terms and ensuring the continuous flow of humanitarian aid to northern and southern Gaza.



The sixth batch of prisoner exchange between Palestinian resistance and Israel occurred following the ceasefire agreement, resulting in the release of Palestinian prisoners and Israeli captives.