Embroidery Beadwork: Empowering Linyi's Cultural Industry

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Embroidered beadwork, with tiny beads arranged intricately between folds, embodies the beauty of both the classical and modern craftsmanship, capturing the essence of time and fashion. In the fusion of luxury and subtlety, one can experience the charm of beadwork.







Linyi Xinruide Textile Co., Ltd., leveraging its resource advantages and acting as a bridge and link, has continuously developed the embroidered beadwork industry and contributed to rural revitalization through four steps: talent cultivation, brand creation, product innovation, and market expansion.

Cultivating and inheriting talents is the source of vitality. To pass down intangible cultural heritage skills and provide employment opportunities for rural communities, Xinruide Textile actively organizes embroidery and beadwork skills training for women at home. Through market demand, successful case studies, practical guidance, and other aspects, the training enhances the embroidery skills and overall qualities of rural women, injecting a continuous stream of vitality into the embroidered beadwork industry. Since 2023, four training sessions have been organized, with a total of 210 participants.







Organizing joint development ignites the spark of progress. By creating high-end handmade boutique embroidery and mass-produced mechanical embroidery products based on market demand, Xinruide Textile addresses the issues of scattered, small, and weak individual businesses and the long production time and limited capacity of embroidery products. They have established the“Mijia Embroidery Women” brand and collaborated with individual entrepreneurs through cooperatives to undertake large-scale orders, promoting a“collective” development approach. Currently, there are more than 50 embroidery factories and over 260 embroiderers in Daotuo Town.







Innovative product research and development lay a solid foundation. By deeply integrating cultural creativity with rural resources and exploring the highlights of rural culture, the craftsmanship of Xinruide's beadwork tablecloths has become increasingly mature. The artisans' manual skills have become more proficient, producing products that are radiant, colorful, well-defined, and three-dimensional. Embroidered beadwork tablecloths have gradually become a key industry for increasing income and enriching the masses, paving the way for the development of a handmade cultural industry that supports income growth and rural revitalization. It has been hailed by the people as“the needlepoint that supports half the sky.”







Expanding the sales market paves the path to revitalization. By establishing online and offline sales channels and expanding product sales markets, Xinruide Textile has set up the“Shandong Handmade Produced in Linyi” exhibition hall offline, showcasing various embroidered products and guiding visitors to explore and experience them. They actively encourage intangible cultural heritage inheritors to participate in the“Craftsmen's Gathering with One Heart” series of activities and participate in cultural exhibitions and expos both domestically and internationally, opening up sales markets at home and abroad. In recent years, embroidered beadwork tablecloths have been sold in the Middle East, as well as in Europe and America, including the United States and Canada, as handmade artworks, spreading Chinese culture to the world.