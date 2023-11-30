Amir Stresses Necessity Of Protecting Civilians In Gaza Strip During Talks With Brazilian President

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani stressed during his talks on Thursday with President of the friendly Federative Republic of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the necessity of protecting civilians in the Gaza Strip and the need for the international community to make more efforts to end the aggression and conflict in the occupied territories.

In a post on social media platform X, Amir expressed his pleasure at meeting President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Doha and holding talks with him on ways to develop promising bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries, in addition to discussing the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, about which both sides stressed the need to protect civilians and continue relief work as well as the need for the international community to make more efforts to end the aggression and conflict in the occupied territories in accordance with United Nations resolutions and international legitimacy.

