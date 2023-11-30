Viral Video Shows Water Dripping From Overhead Bins On Air India Flight, Netizens React. Watch

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "A video of Air India flight has gone viral for not so good reason. In the video which was shared on X by the user @baldwhiner shows that water was dripping through the overhead bins of the flight and passengers has to face trouble due to this.\"Air India. Fly with us, it's not a trip... it's an immersive experience.\" wrote @baldwhiner in the caption of his post the video it can be seen that several passengers were put on one lane of the lane and the other lane was empty also the captain of the flight can be seen addressing the passengers post was shared on November 29. Since being posted, it has gained more than seven lakh views. The video also has more to 5,000 likes and many commenting with their own logic.\"Flight AI169 operating from Gatwick to Amritsar on 24th November 2023 had developed a rare occurrence of condensation adjustment inside the cabin. Some of our guests seated in the affected rows were promptly relocated to other vacant seats and given the circumstances the cabin crew made every effort to make the guests comfortable. Air India is committed to the safety and comfort of guests on board and we regret this unexpected incident,\" Air India later said in a statement are some of netizens' reaction on the video:An individual wrote, \"Some left their fully filled water bottle in cabin luggage, that might be the reason this is why they ask us to keep water bottles with us. Don't just simply blame the company.\"A second shared, \"Can someone ask for a refund in such situations?\"A third added, \"Had a similar experience in 2018 Frankfurt to Delhi, just after the takeoff. The flight attendant said nothing to worry about, it was normal and asked me to move toward the kitchen until it stopped. 10 minutes later it was ok, probably some issue with AC.\"Another user shared his experience while travelling on VIstara flight,\"After take over by Tata I haven't availed of Air India, I had a harrowing experience in Vistara from London to Delhi and Akash from IXB to CCU. As far as I know both are owned by Tata India is trash ,,, I use to fly there commuter 737 ,,, Delhi Mumbai ,,, I use to have a duck tape in 2010 to 11, wrote another user.
