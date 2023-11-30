DuPont, Spin-Offs settle Ohio lawsuit for USD110M over PFAS toxic chemicals risks

(MENAFN) DuPont Co. and its spin-off companies, Chemours Co. and Corteva Inc., have agreed to pay USD110 million to the state of Ohio to settle a lawsuit concerning environmental risks arising from toxic chemicals used at a former DuPont facility in West Virginia. The settlement, announced on Wednesday, pertains to Ohio's claims related to the release of manmade, fluorinated compounds known as PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances).



The resolution also addresses claims connected to the manufacturing and sale of PFAS-containing products, as well as those associated with firefighting foam containing PFAS. PFAS are notorious for their persistence in the environment and have been linked to an elevated risk of certain cancers and other health issues, earning them the moniker "forever chemicals." These compounds have found applications in the production of nonstick coatings like Teflon, firefighting foam, water- and stain-resistant textiles, food packaging, and various household items.



The settlement outlines that 80 percent of the funds will be allocated by Ohio for the restoration of natural resources linked to the operation of the Washington Works facility near Parkersburg, West Virginia, situated on the eastern shore of the Ohio River. The remaining 20 percent will be utilized to address PFAS-related claims statewide, encompassing issues like the use of firefighting foam. It is important to note that the settlement is subject to court approval.



As part of a separate agreement reached in 2021 with the state of Delaware, this settlement obligates the companies to pay an additional USD25 million to Delaware for environmental initiatives. Under the 2021 agreement, DuPont, Chemours, and Corteva committed to a USD50 million payment to Delaware and agreed to fund up to an additional USD25 million if similar claims with other states exceeded USD50 million. This recent settlement in Ohio is part of the broader efforts by the companies to address legal challenges and environmental concerns associated with PFAS.

