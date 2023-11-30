Tesla unveils Cybertruck today

(MENAFN) Despite the impending launch celebration for Tesla's highly anticipated electric truck, the Cybertruck, key details such as its price, range, specifications, and the recipients of the initial batch remain shrouded in mystery. Scheduled for a Thursday unveiling, the American electric car manufacturer has maintained a veil of secrecy around the truck's crucial information.



The Cybertruck made its debut as a test model in November 2019, with experimental production kicking off in July of the following year. Initial plans announced by Tesla in April aimed at commencing deliveries to buyers by September. The truck is expected to be available in two range categories, with estimates from the US Environmental Protection Administration suggesting a 400 km and an 800 km option.



This launch marks Tesla's first foray into introducing a new passenger car since the Model Y in early 2020. Back then, Tesla had initially stated a starting price of $39,000 for the truck. However, Elon Musk, Tesla's founder and president, expressed his desire for the base price to be under $50,000.



Despite the looming launch date, Tesla has chosen to keep crucial details under wraps, leaving enthusiasts and potential buyers eagerly awaiting information on the Cybertruck's pricing and specifications. Musk, in prior statements, hinted that the actual prices might surpass the initial estimates significantly.

