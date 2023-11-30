Session Of Azerbaijani-Armenian Commission On Delimitation Begins

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Deputy Prime Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Shahin
Mustafayev and Mher Grigoryan, will discuss issues of the
delimitation of borders between the two countries. The meeting of
the deputy prime ministers will be held at the Gazakh-Ijavan
.
Recall that, on November 21, the Armenian Foreign Ministry
reacted to the statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and
said that Yerevan is ready to participate in negotiations with
Baku.
The statement noted that the Armenian side reaffirms its
political will to make efforts to normalise relations with
Azerbaijan as well as to establish peace and stability in the South
Caucasus.
It should be noted that official Baku said that Azerbaijan is
ready for direct negotiations with Armenia on a bilateral basis to
conclude a peace agreement as soon as possible.
