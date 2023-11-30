Vietnam's Top Legislature Wraps Up Session With 2024 Economic Development Plans Approved

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) HANOI, Nov 30 (NNN-VNA) – The 15th National Assembly (NA) of Vietnam, the country's top legislature, concluded its sixth session yesterday, with new laws and economic development plans for 2024 approved.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, NA Chairman, Vuong Dinh Hue, said, after 22.5 working days, the NA had completed its planned agenda.

With high consensus, the NA voted to pass seven laws and eight resolutions, and gave opinions on eight other bills, he said.

The legislators also approved a resolution on the socio-economic development plan and state budget estimate and allocation in 2024.

They also cast votes of confidence on 44 officials holding the positions elected or approved by the 15th-tenure NA.

The question-and-answer session, which lasted 2.5 days, focused on four areas, namely general economics-macroeconomics, sectoral economics, socio-culture and judiciary matters, and internal affairs.– NNN-VNA