Israel Reports Transfer Of Group Of 14 Hostages Released In Gaza To Egypt

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Ten Israeli
citizens and four from Thailand, previously held hostage by Hamas
in the Gaza Strip, are already in Egypt and moving towards Israel,
the press service of the Israeli army said, Trend reports.
According to the information, representatives of the
International Committee of the Red Cross transferred the freed
hostages to Egypt, from where they are heading to the Israeli Kerem
Shalom checkpoint.
Upon arrival in Israel, the identities of the former hostages
will be verified by security officials. The families of those
released received notifications from the military.
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From
the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of
the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land,
water, and air.
Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack
from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
announced a mass gathering of reservists.
