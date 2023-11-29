Israel Reports Transfer Of Group Of 14 Hostages Released In Gaza To Egypt

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Ten Israeli citizens and four from Thailand, previously held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, are already in Egypt and moving towards Israel, the press service of the Israeli army said, Trend reports.

According to the information, representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross transferred the freed hostages to Egypt, from where they are heading to the Israeli Kerem Shalom checkpoint.

Upon arrival in Israel, the identities of the former hostages will be verified by security officials. The families of those released received notifications from the military.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.