Ukroboronprom Denies Fake About Supplying Aviation Components To Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC (UkrOboronProm, UOP) called fake the information spread by a number of media outlets about the supply of Ukrainian-made components for aircraft and helicopters to Russia and called for a more thorough check of the facts.

According to Ukrinform, UOP stated this.

The company notes that a number of Ukrainian media outlets, citing the Russian-language online publication Vazhnye Istorii (Important Stories) (registered in the Republic of Latvia), disseminated information that from January 2022 to July 2023, the Russian company Avia FED Service allegedly imported components for aircraft and helicopters manufactured by some UOP enterprises. It was also stated that the products were supplied through Linker (UAE) and Bakaytorg1 (Kyrgyz Republic).

"UkrOboronProm officially informs that the companies mentioned in the notifications - JSC Aviation and Rocketry Construction Company, SE KhMZ FED and JSC Kyiv Plant Radar - have not been working with the said company from the Russian Federation since 2014, and have not had contracts with Linker and Bakaytorg1," the statement said.

increases production 62% in Jan-Sept 202

UOP emphasized that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the companies that are part of the joint-stock company have not exported the products mentioned in the materials at all.

The materials collected during the relevant inspection were handed over to law enforcement agencies for further investigation.

UOP reminded the media of the numerous fakes spread by Russian propaganda about the activities of the Ukrainian defense industry and the need for careful fact-checking of materials, especially during a full-scale invasion.

As reported, UOP approved the Strategy for Preventing, Detecting and Combating Corruption. The main focus of the fourth quarter of 2023 is the analysis of corruption risks and their elimination.