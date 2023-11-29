Zaporizhzhia City Council Allocates 5 Million Hryvnias For Drones For Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputies of the Zaporizhzhia City Council allocated 5 million hryvnias for the purchase of drones for the military.



Acting Mayor of Zaporizhzhia, Anatoliy Kurtev, reported this on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

"We allocated 5 million for drones for the military. The funding volume for the defense program in 2023 already exceeds 276 million hryvnias (of which more than 32 million is allocated for the purchase of drones)," he wrote.

According to Kurtev, the issue of drones is one of the main decisions made at the 21st session of the city council.

Furthermore, in collaboration with the state, the repair of protective structures in 5 medical institutions is ongoing (21.5 million hryvnias allocated from the city budget, with a total co-financing amounting to 95 million hryvnias). As part of this co-financing, 5.3 million hryvnias are allocated for the repair of shelters at "Vodokanal" facilities (the total co-financing amount from the city and the state is almost 21.3 million hryvnias).

In total, more than 90 issues were processed.

It was previously reported that the Zaporizhzhia regional authorities allocated 1.2 billion hryvnias in assistance to the military in the first 10 months of this year. Last year, this amount was 476 million hryvnias.