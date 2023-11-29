Intigral Won The“Leading Digital Entertainment Solutions Brand MENA” And The“Most Trusted OTT Platform In Saudi Arabia” For Its OTT Platform Stc Tv

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Intigral, the digital entertainment provider and media arm of stc group, an engine of digital transformation, has won two awards from the International Business Magazine 2023. The first one was the“Leading Digital Entertainment Solutions Brand MENA” for Intigral, and the second one was the“Most Trusted OTT Platform in Saudi Arabia” that stc tv earned.

This recognition reflects the innovation behind providing digital entertainment solutions with advanced features for a streamlined user experience. In parallel, stc tv stood out as a reliable provider of OTT entertainment in the region for its positive resonance among audiences and offering a rich aggregated library with thousands of curated global and regional titles and a wide variety of live TV channels.

stc group uses technology to provide top digital entertainment experiences across various MENA countries. By curating content from global and regional networks and partners,“Intigral”, stc's subsidiary, offers viewers the best OTT entertainment solutions with one sign-up and one consolidated bill.

These awards reflect the solid commitment to innovation and delivering value-added streaming experiences to stc tv audience. The platform is continuing to lead the digital entertainment in the region to enrich people's lives.

About stc group:

“stc group” is an engine of digital transformation, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitisation process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises over 14 subsidiaries across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

About Intigral:

Intigral is the Media and Advertising arm of stc Group, and MENA's leading provider of digital entertainment, sports, and media services via its market-leading solutions, stc tv, Jawwy TV and Dawri Plus.