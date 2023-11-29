Civilian Killed As Russians Shell Suburbs Of Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military shelled the suburbs of Kherson, killing a 68-year-old man.
“Around 16:00, the Russian army from the temporarily occupied left bank shelled the suburbs of Kherson," the Kherson City Military Administration posted on Telegram .
The enemy shelling killed a 68-year-old man who was in his own yard at the time of the attack.
Earlier, the Russian army shelled Kherson city, damaging houses and causing power outages in some districts. Read also:
At night, enemy shells Kherson
city center, damages reported
"After 14:00, the Russian army from the temporarily occupied left bank hit Kherson," Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, posted on Telegram .
Explosions were heard in different parts of the city. Houses were reportedly damaged.
Following the shelling, there were power outages in some areas.
As reported by Ukrinform, the enemy shelled Kherson city center at night, hitting apartment blocks. The blast wave blew out windows in an educational institution.
