Queen Rania Visits Child Cancer Patients From Gaza At King Hussein Cancer Centre

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 29 (Petra) -- Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah visited Wednesday pediatric cancer patients who were evacuated from embattled Gaza and to Jordan to continue their treatment at the King Hussein Cancer Centre (KHCC) in Amman.According to the Queen's office, the children are the first group of a total of 41 cancer patients from Gaza expected to be transferred to the centre.Jordanian authorities are bringing cancer patients in Gaza to Jordan after the suspension of operations of Gaza's only cancer hospital earlier this month.Queen Rania met with the children and their families and was briefed by KHCC medical staff on the patient's medical and emotional conditions.She was also informed of the treatment protocols they receive at the centre, including psychological support.The Chairperson of the King Hussein Cancer Foundation (KHCF) and Center, Princess Ghida Talal, lauded the Queen for her humanitarian efforts and directives to bring cancer patients suffering "extreme hardship" in Gaza to Jordan.Her Majesty was received at the KHCC by Princess Ghida, KHCC Director General Dr. Asem Mansour, and the Foundations's General, Nisreen Qatamish.