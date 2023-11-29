Today Marks The International Day Of Solidarity With Palestinians

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem/PNN/

November 29 marks the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, when the United Nations General Assembly adopted the partition resolution 181 in 1947.

The partition resolution 181 provided for the establishment of a Jewish state and an Arab state, with Jerusalem as a

corpus separatum

under a special international regime.

For his part President Mahmoud Abbas has Wednesday issued a statement on

the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, stressing that the dangerous escalation in the region is mainly

caused by the absence and disregard for rights.

The President added that the Gaza Strip is under an existential threat and deliberate and systematic targeting of civilians.

He called for an end to the silent annexation, settlement and racial discrimination measures in the entire occupied Palestinian territory, noting that what is required is to provide urgent international protection for Palestinian people and achieve justice through accountability and responsibility.

The President stressed the necessity of taking strategic steps to address the strategic threat to the two-state solution.

He added that the PLO rejected the liquidation projects for the Palestinian issue and the fragmented solutions and maintained the independent national decision-making and absolute sovereignty of Palestinian people over their land.

President Abbas added that it is time to hold an international peace conference, impose international will, and recognize the right of Palestinian people to exist, noting that

Israeli aggression puts us at a crossroads: either the international will prevails or the occupation's will to perpetuate its colonialism