Swiss Abroad: Naive Or Insightful Perspective In Political Accountability?

Deutsch (de) Politikversagen: Sind die Auslandschweizer:innen naiv? (original)



Italiano (it) Errori politici, Quinta Svizzera più indulgenteFrançais (fr) Les Suisses de l'étranger pardonnent plus facilement les fautes politiques

People living in Switzerland have doubts as to whether their politicians will be held accountable for their mistakes. The Swiss abroad are different: an overwhelming majority of them trust the Swiss control system, as a study by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) shows.

Where study director Urs Bieri sees the reasons for the difference.

Individuals are responsible for their own mistakes. This is something that is instilled in most children from an early age and continues later in every aspect of life: friendships, relationships and at work. When it comes to politics, many people are not convinced that the sense of responsibility is there. The impression that politicians can do whatever they want is widespread.

In Switzerland, trust in institutions is high by global standardsExternal link . Nevertheless, according to the opinion survey "How's Switzerland doing?" conducted by gfs on behalf of SBC, less than half of the population, 45%, believe that Swiss politicians have to answer for their mistakes.

In contrast, it is striking how trusting the Swiss Abroad are: according to the opinion study, almost four out of five, or around 77%, are convinced that the controls in Switzerland work and that the politicians responsible held accountable.

External Content

This raises the question of whether the Swiss Abroad view their home country through rose-coloured glasses? Political scientist Urs Bieri, who conducted the opinion study, thinks this could be one of the reasons. "It's mainly the beautiful things that stay in people's minds," says Bieri. "We know this from psychology: difficult things are often forgotten at a distance."

Rose coloured glasses

This is an affliction that many people who have changed jobs or ended relationships can perhaps understand: things from the past can seem better after the fact. A former boss's mood swings – no longer as unstable as an ocean liner in a storm. An ex's monologues - now quite charming. The Swiss Abroad might feel the same way.

"Those who emigrate are confronted with new challenges," says Bieri. They first must settle into a new society. Individuals who move abroad experience society in a new country differently to that which they grew up in.

In a new country and new society, there are certain formalities to learn, new relationships to build and a new culture to learn about. "The problems that bothered an individual in Switzerland may no longer seem as serious."