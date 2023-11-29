More Gazans Could Die Of Disease Than Bombings: WHO Chief

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The World Health Organisation (WHO) head has underlined the need for a sustained truce in Gaza, as the pause in fighting is set to end.

In a post on X, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said a continued ceasefire was a matter of life and death for civilians in the embattled Palestinian enclave.

The WHO director-general added:“Given the living conditions and lack of health care, more people could die from disease than bombings.”

He said overcrowding and shortages of food, water, sanitation, basic hygiene and waste management were leading to various ailments.

Ghebreyesus cited a spike in cases of respiratory infections, diarrhoea, chicken pox, rash and other diseases in the city.

Meanwhile, AFP quoted a Hamas source as voicing the group willing to extend the truce by four more days, with both sides swapping hostages.

“Hamas has informed the mediators that it is willing to extend the truce for four days and that the movement would be able to release Israeli prisoners ...”

PAN Monitor/mud

