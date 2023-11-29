Ooredoo Unveils Innovative Showcase At Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ooredoo Qatar held an official opening of its booth at Expo Doha 2023 in the presence of Ooredoo Qatar CEO Sheikh Ali bin Jabor al-Thani and Expo 2023 Doha secretary-general engineer Mohamed Ali al-Khouri.

The Ooredoo booth, presents an array of innovative solutions, such as the Ooredoo Smart Lighting system for street and landscape lighting, a smart system for efficient waste monitoring and collection, smart energy and water metering services and a more optimised sewage system management solution.

These cutting-edge systems, all connected via Ooredoo's NB-IoT network, showcase the company's commitment to efficiency, eco-friendliness, and sustainable urban infrastructure, reducing energy consumption and operational costs by using advanced sensors and real-time data analytics, a statement explained.

As a strategic partner of Expo 2023 Doha, Ooredoo is at the forefront of driving digital transformation and sustainable solutions in Qatar.

The company's participation in this event demonstrates its role as a leader in providing cutting-edge technologies that support the nation's vision for a smarter, more efficient, and eco-conscious future. By integrating cutting-edge technology into crucial urban services, Ooredoo is not just upgrading systems; it is reinventing the way they function, the statement added.

MENAFN29112023000067011011ID1107510732