Malaysia will terminate visa necessities for Indian, Chinese voyagers

(MENAFN) In a strategic move to invigorate its tourism sector, Malaysia has announced the cessation of entry visa requirements for citizens of India and China, effective from the beginning of December. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim shared this significant development at his People’s Justice Party’s annual congress in Putrajaya, revealing that Indian travelers will be permitted a visa-free stay of up to 30 days in the country.



The current eligibility for Indian citizens, which includes a visa on arrival provided they enter from specific countries or possess a United States visa in their passports, will now be replaced with a more streamlined and accessible visa-free arrangement. This decision is part of Malaysia's broader initiative to attract more tourists, with a particular focus on the two nations, India and China, whose citizens constitute the largest segment of foreign visitors to Malaysia.



Renowned for its stunning beaches, diverse islands, lush forests, nature reserves, and captivating caves, Malaysia stands as a melting pot of cultures, blending Malay, Chinese, Indian, and European influences. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, in his commitment to enhancing the country's tourism infrastructure, had previously outlined plans to improve visa facilities in 2024, underscoring Malaysia's dedication to creating a more welcoming environment for tourists and investors alike.



The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global travel is evident in Malaysia's tourism figures, with only 350,000 Indian tourists welcomed last year, representing a significant drop from the pre-pandemic numbers that exceeded 730,000 in 2019. By eliminating visa requirements for Indian and Chinese citizens, Malaysia seeks to reverse this trend and reclaim its status as a preferred destination for international travelers.



This move positions Malaysia as the fourth country, following in the footsteps of Vietnam, Thailand, and Sri Lanka, to waive visa requirements for Indian citizens, effective December. Sri Lanka and Thailand have previously implemented visa-on-arrival facilities for Indian passport holders, contributing to the expanding list of countries—currently at 57—where Indians can travel without a visa, including destinations like Qatar and Oman.



As Malaysia opens its doors wider to welcome Indian and Chinese tourists, this bold visa policy overhaul is poised to stimulate economic growth, foster cultural exchanges, and reestablish the country as a premier destination on the global tourism map.





MENAFN29112023000045015687ID1107509654