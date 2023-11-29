Automotive industry witnesses surge in prevalence of hands-free driving technology

(MENAFN) While fully automated vehicles remain a future prospect, the automotive industry has witnessed a surge in the prevalence of hands-free driving technology in recent years. These systems serve as a stepping stone toward autonomous driving, enabling drivers to disengage from the steering wheel in specific situations. Coupled with automated braking and acceleration features, hands-free driving enhances convenience, particularly during long-distance journeys or in heavy traffic, reducing driver fatigue. To provide insights into the capabilities of available systems, automotive experts at Edmunds conducted a thorough examination of four prominent hands-free drive systems: Ford’s BlueCruise, General Motors’ Super Cruise, Tesla’s AutoPilot with Full Self-Driving Beta, and BMW’s Driving Assistant Plus.
Ford has introduced its hands-free driving system, BlueCruise, available on select vehicles. BlueCruise enables hands-free driving on most U.S. highways without traffic signals or intersections. Edmunds conducted a comprehensive test of this system on the electric Mustang Mach-E, equipped with the latest version known as BlueCruise 1.3.
The assessment conducted by Edmunds serves to provide consumers with valuable information about the functionality and performance of hands-free driving systems offered by leading automotive manufacturers. As the automotive industry continues to evolve with advancements in autonomous driving technology, these hands-free features represent a significant development in making driving more convenient and less demanding for users.
