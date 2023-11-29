Amazon introduces ‘Q’ AI chatbot for workplace use

(MENAFN) Amazon introduced a new chatbot named Q intended for workplace use, revealed during the Amazon Web Services' Reinvent conference held in Las Vegas.



This release signifies Amazon's latest attempt to rival Microsoft and Google in the realm of productivity software. The launch follows a year after the emergence of OpenAI's ChatGPT, a chatbot supported by Microsoft, renowned for its ability to generate human-like text in response to brief human input.



Named after the character Q from the James Bond movies or the Q character from Star Trek, depending on the perspective of different AWS executives, the product is now accessible in a preview version.



Some of its features are available at no cost during this preview period. Post-preview, a tier targeting business users will be priced at USD20 per person per month, while a version tailored with additional features for developers and IT professionals will cost USD25 per person per month.



In comparison, Copilot for Microsoft 365 and Duet AI for Google Workspace, both catering to business users, are priced at USD 30 per person per month.



Initially, Q will assist users in understanding AWS capabilities and resolving issues.



Adam Selipsky, CEO of AWS, stated during the Reinvent event that individuals will interact with Q through communication platforms like Salesforce's Slack and text-editing applications utilized by software developers.



Additionally, the chatbot will be integrated into AWS' online Management Console, providing users with document citations to support its responses.

