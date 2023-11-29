Russian diplomat expresses skepticism around normalization of Moscow-NATO relations

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov expressed skepticism, stating that the normalization of Russia-NATO relations is not anticipated in the near future.



Russia is prepared to establish common interest "only on an equal and mutually respectful basis," but this "has always been a problem for the North Atlantic Alliance and its member countries," Ryabkov declared in an interview with a Russian media outlet.



In response to inquiries about the potential for a Russia-NATO conflict in the absence of prospects for normalization, Ryabkov stated that the likelihood depends on the actions of the alliance. Russia, on its behalf, "is ready to defend its national interests with all means at (its) disposal."



"Those who continue to test us for strength, apparently, have come to believe that there are no limits to their own gambling, the game of raising bets. But they may be among the losers," he cautioned.



Since the West, which supports Kyiv, "repeats like a mantra" that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine's "peace formula" is the only ground for agreement, the diplomat thinks there are no chances for peace negotiations with Kyiv, "but on such a basis dialogue is impossible."



In terms of arms control, Ryabkov stated that Russia and the US do not currently have any draft agreements to prolong the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which is set to expire in February 2026.

