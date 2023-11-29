Agricultural Enterprise Hit In Russia's Drone Attack On Khmelnytskyi Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The premises of an agricultural enterprise have been damaged in Russia's overnight done attack on the Khmelnytskyi region's Shepetivka district.

The relevant statement was made by Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration First Deputy Head Serhii Tiurin on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Last night, during another enemy attack, air defense forces were working in the region. Information has been received that, following the enemy attack, the roof, windows and doors in the premises of an agricultural enterprise were damaged in the Shepetivka district,” Tiurin wrote.

In his words, no casualties were reported.

A reminder that, on the night of November 29, 2023, Russia attacked Ukraine's territory with 21 Shahed-type loitering munitions and three Kh-59 guided air-launched missiles. Ukrainian forces intercepted all enemy drones and two missiles, and the remaining missile failed to reach the intended target.