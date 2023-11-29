Azerbaijan Developing Master Plans Of Nakhchivan, Ordubad, Shahbuz Cities

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. The
implementation of the "State Program for Socio-Economic Development
of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023-2027" will change
the appearance of the capital and regions, greatly spurring their
development, the Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning
and Architecture of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic
Ilgar Sadigov told local television, Trend reports.
He emphasized that the functionality and architectural
appearance of the buildings in Nakhchivan haven't met the required
standards.
Currently, according to him, a master plan for the city of
Nakhchivan is being developed to address these shortcomings.
The last master plan for Nakhchivan city was developed in the
1980s.
Additionally, master plans for the tourist cities of Shahbuz and
Ordubad are also being developed.
