Qatar Junior Squash Championship Concludes


11/29/2023 5:02:26 AM

The Peninsula

Qatar Tennis, Squash and Badminton Federation's Executive Director Saad Al Muhannadi poses for a photograph with the award winners at the conclusion of the Qatar Junior Squash Open Championships on Monday. Youssif Issam (U-19), Khalid Al Hammadi (U-17), Ali Awda (U-15), Mohammed Mamoun Khan (U-13) and Kaylin Youhana (U-11) emerged champions in their respective age groups. The Championships saw the participation of 80 Qatari and international players.

