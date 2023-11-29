Qatar Junior Squash Championship Concludes

Qatar Tennis, Squash and Badminton Federation's Executive Director Saad Al Muhannadi poses for a photograph with the award winners at the conclusion of the Qatar Junior Squash Open Championships on Monday. Youssif Issam (U-19), Khalid Al Hammadi (U-17), Ali Awda (U-15), Mohammed Mamoun Khan (U-13) and Kaylin Youhana (U-11) emerged champions in their respective age groups. The Championships saw the participation of 80 Qatari and international players.

