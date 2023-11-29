Russian government starts monthly monitoring of grain reserves

(MENAFN) The Russian government has directed the Ministry of Agriculture to conduct monthly monitoring of the nation's grain reserves, as per reports from a Russian newspaper citing official documents.



Authorities retain the option to implement an export ban should grain stocks reach critical levels.



The ministry has identified 10 million tons of grain as a "critically low" volume, estimated to last approximately 1.5 months based on Russia's annual grain consumption of 80-85 million tons.



In spite of this, the ministry assured that the current grain reserves, considering substantial stocks from the previous year and a robust harvest in 2023, are sufficient to guarantee food security.



During a Tuesday meeting, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev stated that Russia's anticipated grain harvest in 2023 is expected to be the second-largest in the country's history.



“Over 151 million tons of grain in bunker weight have been threshed, including almost 99 million tons of wheat,” Patrushev declared, he further mentioned that there is a notable hike in the output of socially vital crops including rice and buckwheat as well.

