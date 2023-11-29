City Center Doha Unveils Spectacular Vintage Sports Cars Exhibition In Collaboration With FBQ Museum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: City Center Doha, one of the largest and most prominent malls in Qatar, announced the launch of a 'Vintage Sports Cars Exhibition' in partnership with the esteemed Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani Museum (FBQ Museum). Showcasing a stunning collection of 11 unique and rare automobiles, this exhibition promises to captivate the hearts of car enthusiasts and history devotees alike.

The inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of HE Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani, Founder of Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani Museum, joined by Rashid Bin Ali Al Mansoori, CEO of Aamal Company, alongside the management of City Center Doha, media representatives, and social media personalities.

This collaboration marks a momentous occasion, merging the rich automotive heritage curated by the Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani Museum with the vibrant ambience of City Center Doha Mall, creating an unparalleled experience for all attendees.

Murat Kayman, General Manager of City Center Doha, commented: "We are thrilled to host this extraordinary exhibition, showcasing these remarkable vintage sports cars in collaboration with the Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani Museum. This is a wonderful opportunity for our visitors to delve into the beauty and history of these iconic vehicles, a testament to the enduring allure of classic automotive craftsmanship."

The 'Vintage Sports Cars Exhibition' is located on the third floor of the City Center Doha Mall, near to the cinema, and can also be accessed through the corridor next to Jack & Jones. It is open to the public until December 19, 2023, inviting guests to immerse themselves in the elegance and legacy of these meticulously preserved automobiles.

City Center Doha is committed to providing exceptional experiences for its visitors with its local activations, attractions, and practices that aim to attract not only tourists but also locals and residents, creating a memorable experience for everyone. With further exciting activities lined, it is no wonder why City Center Doha is considered one of the best malls in the region.