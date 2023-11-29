Russia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To 327,580

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 327,580 Russian invaders in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to November 29, 2023, including 1,140 invaders in the past day alone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 5,538 enemy tanks (+15 in the past day), 10,312 armored combat vehicles (+27), 7,908 artillery systems (+32), 910 multiple launch rocket systems (+3), 600 air defense systems (+3), 323 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 5,944 unmanned aerial vehicles (+39), 1,567 cruise missiles (+2), 22 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 10,348 motor vehicles (+46), and 1,121 special equipment units (+8).

Data on enemy losses are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the past 24 hours, 87 combat clashes took place on the battlefield in Ukraine. The Air Force of Ukraine launched 16 strikes on Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, including their anti-aircraft missile systems