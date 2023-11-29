Seven Civilians Injured In Enemy Shelling Of Donetsk Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military injured seven civilians in Donetsk region on November 28.

Ihor Moroz, acting head of the Donetsk regional military administration, said this in a post on his Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

“On November 28, the Russians injured seven civilians in Donetsk region: five in Toretsk and two in Pivnichne,” the report says.

According to the published data, 1,778 people have been killed and another 4,328 have been injured in Donetsk region since the beginning of the full-scale war.

It is noted that the data are not final as it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported by Ukrinform, more than 97,000 residents of Donetsk region have been moved to safer regions as part of the mandatory evacuation.