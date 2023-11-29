Ukraine's General Staff: 87 Combat Clashes On Front Lines, Air Force Launches 16 Strikes On Enemy Positions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, 87 combat clashes took place on the battlefield in Ukraine. The Air Force of Ukraine launched 16 strikes on Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, including their air defense systems.

In the past 24 hours, 87 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 14 missile attacks, 80 air strikes and 68 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. Yesterday, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with 21 Shahed-136/131 combat UAVs. All enemy drones were intercepted. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The following areas were hit by Russian airstrikes: Ivanivka, Stepova-Novoselivka, Kharkiv region; Spirne, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Donetsk region; Zmiivka, Beryslav, Kozatske, Kherson region. More than 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions came under enemy artillery fire.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy keeps a military presence in the border area, conducting active subversive activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Synkivka and Petropavlivka districts of Kharkiv region. Ukrainian defense forces repelled five enemy attacks there.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Russians conducted assaults in the areas of Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Pivnichne of Donetsk region, where the Defense Forces repelled 16 attacks. Ukraine's Defense Forces continue their assault south of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, inflicting manpower and equipment losses on the enemy, and entrenching themselves on the achieved positions.

In the Avdiivka sector direction, the enemy keep trying to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. The enemy's offensive actions to the south of Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke and Pervomaiske of Donetsk region had not success, where the Defense Forces repelled 27 attacks.

In the Maryinka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 enemy attacks in Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, and Novomykhailivka districts of Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarske sector, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults southwest of Staromaiorske and Vodiane, Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults west of Verbove and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region, where Ukrainian defenders repelled nine enemy attacks.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflicting manpower and equipment losses on the Russian troops, weakening the enemy along the entire front line.

In the Kherson direction, Ukrainian defenders maintain the recaptured positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, are engaged in counter-battery warfare, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.

“In the past day, the Air Force of Ukraine launched 13 strikes on Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters and three strikes on enemy air defense systems,” the General Staff said.

For their part, units of the Ukrainian missile forces struck an enemy command post, five air defense systems, nine artillery units, an ammunition depot and an electronic warfare station.