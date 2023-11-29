Best Black Friday Deals 2023: Extended Sales From Leawo Software With Up To 93% OFF Cleverget Netflix Downloader

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

While Black Friday has come and gone, there are still plenty of impressive offers to shop. That means people can still seek Black Friday deals today. Leawo Software, a company specializing in multimedia solutions and data management software, is thrilled to extend its 2023 Thanksgiving Promo Free Giveaway Gift & 93% OFF online sale , featuring the CleverGet Netflix Downloader at up to 93% off. This exclusive offer allows customers to maximize their savings and enjoy a seamless video downloading experience. The Thanksgiving online sale is available until December 15, 2023.

CleverGet Netflix Downloader Discount Details

During the Leawo Thanksgiving online sale, customers can take advantage of the following incredible offers on the CleverGet Netflix Downloader:



50% Discount on Individual License: Customers can purchase the lifetime license of CleverGet Netflix Downloader for only $49.97, which is 50% off the original price. 93% OFF on CleverGet All-in-One 15 : For even greater savings, customers can opt for the CleverGet All-in-One 15 package. This comprehensive package, which includes 40 modules such as Video Downloader , Apple TV+ Downloader , Amazon Downloader, MAX Downloader, and more, is available for an incredible price of just $229.95. With this offer, customers can save an impressive $3268.05.

Key Features of CleverGet Netflix Downloader

CleverGet Netflix Downloader offers a range of features designed to enhance the user experience and make video downloading effortless:



Offline Viewing: Download series, movies and originals from Netflix for offline viewing, without any restrictions.

Batch Download: Parse and download single Netflix TV episodes, entire season or even all seasons in batch.

Format Conversion: Convert Netflix videos to MP4 or MKV formats for versatile usage.

High-Quality Downloads: Download Netflix videos in up to 1080P resolution without any loss in quality.

Multi-Language Support: Preserve multi-language audio tracks and subtitles, allowing users to choose their desired language.

Subtitles Management: Users have the option to embed subtitles into the video or save them as independent SRT or SUP files.

Complete Metadata: All necessary metadata information such as title, length, size, format, and more is saved along with the downloaded videos. High-Speed Downloading: Driven by advanced hardware acceleration technology, CleverGet Netflix Downloader can download Netflix videos 6 times faster.

How to Download Netflix Movies Using CleverGet Netflix Downloader?

CleverGet Netflix Downloader offers a user-friendly interface that simplifies the process of downloading movies and shows from Netflix. The following are detailed steps:

Step 1: Download and install CleverGet Netflix Downloader.

Step 2: Utilize the built-in browser to search for the target Netflix movie.

Step 3: Click the analyzing button to reveal all available download options, including different qualities, formats, frame rates, and sizes.

Step 4: Choose preferred option and click the“Download” button to download Netflix movies.

Step 5: Check downloading tasks and manage downloaded files in the“Library” sidebar.

About Leawo Software

