Kazakhstan To Team With Estonia En Route To Middle Corridor Dev't

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 29. Kazakhstan
aspires to cooperate with Estonia in the development of the
Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle
Corridor), Trend reports.
This was stated during a meeting between Deputy Minister of
Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vasilenko and Chancellor of the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia Jonatan Vseviov.
Vasilenko emphasized the importance of expanding collaboration
with Estonia in areas of concern for Kazakhstan, such as
transportation and logistics, as well as digitalization and the
green economy.
Trade, economic, and investment activity received special focus.
The parties acknowledged the good dynamics of bilateral trade
turnover development and active cooperation between the two
nations' business circles.
The parties confirmed their willingness to fully support and
promote discussion throughout the entire spectrum of
Kazakh-Estonian relations at the conclusion of the meeting.
Trade transaction between the countries was $135.5 million from
January to September 2023, and $121.9 million in 2022. Kazakhstan
has approximately 70 firms with Estonian capital participation.
The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that
connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the
region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern
Corridor and Southern Corridor.
The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries
such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes
through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before
reaching Europe.
The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the
eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the
longer maritime routes.
