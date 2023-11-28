RAYA CX Recognised As Major Contender, Star Performer In Everest Group's CXM PEAK Matrix EMEA 2023

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

RAYA CX, a subsidiary of RAYA Holding for Financial Investments, has risen to the Major Contender category in Everest Group's CXM PEAK Matrix® EMEA 2023, the company revealed in a Tuesday statement.

The company said that reaching this position further cements the company's success in the EMEA region and proves its strategic planning has been fruitful.

Everest Group is a US-based leading global research firm that shares insights on BPO, IT, business processes, and engineering services. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® offers an impartial, data-driven evaluation of service and technology providers. It presents a holistic view of each provider's market performance, considering factors like their vision and strategy, portfolio diversity, service range, market adoption, and notably, feedback from buyers.

Since RAYA CX has increased its market impact and value delivered through leveraging strategic tech partnerships, gaining clients, and a more diversified portfolio, it has reached the higher Major Contender category.



“Additionally, the increase in services provided and innovation has substantially increased its revenue and helped RAYA CX secure this spot. Moreover, its clients underlined proactive problem-solving, pricing structure, operational efficiency, and relational management as RAYA CX's key strength points. By reaching the Major Contender category in the CXM PEAK Matrix®, RAYA CX has proven the success of its proactive growth strategy,” the statement added.

“We're proud of Everest Group's recognition and the efforts done by our incredible team to reach the Major Contender category and be one of only 3 chosen star performers in the EMEA CXM PEAK Matrix®, as it shows the success of our leap to global strategy,” said Ahmed Aboulezz, CEO of RAYA CX.“By diversifying our portfolio, investing in innovation, and leveraging strategic tech partners, RAYA CX has greatly impacted the EMEA market and increased the value delivered to our clients. Our star ranking proves we're performing at the highest level and our growth strategy is successfully underway.”

“The digital CXM landscape has transformed into a dynamic ecosystem of integrated solutions. Raya CX leverages strategic partnerships with leading technological providers and its own proprietary solutions like RCX Connect, RCX Pulse, and RCX ERP to provide end-to-end digital CX services,” said David Rickard, Partner, Everest Group.“In the EMEA region, it primarily serves the Middle Eastern market in Arabic, English, and French languages. It is known for its proactive problem-solving, pricing structure, operational efficiency, and relational management. In 2022, it has achieved substantial revenue growth by diversifying into new industries, expanding delivery locations, and enhancing digital engagements. This has enabled Raya CX to be positioned as a Major Contender and a Star Performer in Everest Group's Customer Experience Management (CXM) EMEA – PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.”

Everest Group's recognition comes on the heels of RAYA CX's strategic opening of their second site in KSA in a prominent location in Riyadh. This represents a significant milestone for RAYA CX and demonstrates the company's commitment to meeting the growing demand for exceptional customer experiences in the region.

