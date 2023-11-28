Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue LIVE Updates: ' Witnessed A Miracle,' Says Australian Tunneling Expert Arnold Dix

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: The ordeals of 41 trapped labourers in Uttarkashi's tunnel ended on Tuesday. The 41 construction workers got trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi on the morning of the Diwali festival, that is, 12 November this year. However, on 28 November, all the trapped construction workers emerged dazed and smiling after the prolonged rescue operation that overcame several setbacks. Locals, relatives, and government officials erupted in joy, set off firecrackers, and shouted“Bharat Mata ki Jai\" - Hindi for“Long live mother India - as happy workers walked out after receiving a brief checkup by doctors. Officials hung garlands around their necks as the crowd cheered. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to each trapped labourers on the phone. The Prime Minister raised the bravery and determination of rescuers involved in the Silkyara tunnel operation, saying that they have given new life to the labourers. The mission has set an \"example of humanity and teamwork,\" he added the latest updates on the Uttarkashi tunnel rescue work here
MENAFN28112023007365015876ID1107504924
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.