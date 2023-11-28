Finnish City Authorities To Buy And Demolish Russian Consulate Building

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The City of Turku is buying the former Russian Consulate General office building for 1.6 million euros.



This was reported by Yle , Ukrinform reported.

Councillors also decided to demolish the structure and build another structure in its place, possibly a daycare centre.

The land on which the building stands is around 3,500 square metres. The building itself was built by the Russian consulate in 1974 and measures approximately 2,000 square metres.

The property's soil needs to be cleaned, as the location served as a foundry and zinc galvanisation facility at the beginning of the 20th century.

As reported, Finland canceled the work permit for the Russian consulate in Turku after Russia announced that it was withdrawing its consent to the work of the Finnish Consulate General in St. Petersburg.